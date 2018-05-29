CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — One of the most liberal politicians seeking national office in Wyoming in recent years is running again but has switched parties from Democrat to Republican.

Seventy-nine-year-old former Roman Catholic priest Charlie Hardy is running in the Republican primary against U.S. Sen. John Barrasso.

Hardy said Tuesday he’s now an “Eisenhower Republican,” referring to Republican President Dwight Eisenhower, who warned against out-of-control military spending.

Hardy lives in Cheyenne. He supports universal health coverage and a steep increase in the federal minimum wage but is now pessimistic he can be successful as a Democrat in heavily Republican Wyoming.

Hardy lost to Ryan Greene in the Democratic primary for U.S. House in 2016.

Hardy was the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in 2014 and got 17 percent against Republican incumbent Mike Enzi.