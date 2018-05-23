RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Democratic legislative candidates plan to make school safety a fall campaign issue if Republicans won’t consider legislation that includes gun-control provisions backed by the Democratic governor.

Rep. Graig Meyer of Orange County made the comment during a Wednesday news conference where several House and Senate Democrats promoted legislation mirroring Gov. Roy Cooper’s proposals. Meyer recruited many House Democratic candidates.

Cooper and other Democrats want to raise the age to purchase assault-style rifles from 18 to 21 and to ban “bump stocks,” which allow guns to mimic fully automatic fire. They also want judges to be able to force people considered physical threats to themselves or others to surrender weapons temporarily.

Legislative Republicans have avoided gun restrictions, focusing instead on improving building safety and hiring more school psychologists and police officers.