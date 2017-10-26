PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Jack Reed is calling Republican President Donald Trump’s response to the opioid crisis too little, too late.
Trump declared the opioid crisis a nationwide public health emergency Thursday.
Such a step won’t bring new dollars to fight a scourge that kills nearly 100 Americans a day but will expand access to medical services in rural areas, among other changes.
Reed and others wanted Trump to declare the crisis a national emergency. The commission Trump assembled to study the problem has said an emergency declaration would free additional money and resources, but some in Trump’s administration disagreed.
Reed, of Rhode Island, says a stronger federal response and more funding is needed. He says Trump is punting the problem.
The declaration lasts for 90 days and can be renewed.