TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s next governor tweeted out morning wishes to the state.

Democrat Phil Murphy wrote “Today our great state turns a new page.” The tweet featured Murphy, his wife and their children in a group hug.

Murphy and his wife are attending a prayer service at Shiloh Baptist Church in Trenton.

The former Wall Street executive and political newcomer becomes the state’s 56th governor, succeeding Republican Chris Christie, after he is sworn in at the War Memorial in Trenton Tuesday.

The inaugural ball will take place under a tent at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

Motorists driving to the inauguration should be aware the Route 29 south Memorial Drive and Market Street exits remain closed because of flooding.

Route 1 south is an alternate way to enter Trenton.