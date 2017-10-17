FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Democrat Paul Feeney has won the special election to fill the state Senate seat left vacant by the resignation of former state Sen. James Timilty.

Feeney beat Republican Jacob Ventura and independent Joe Shortsleeve on Tuesday in the Bristol and Norfolk state Senate district.

The district is made up of portions of the city of Attleboro and the towns of Mansfield, Norton, Rehoboth and Seekonk in Bristol County — and the towns of Foxborough, Medfield, Sharon and Walpole in Norfolk County.

Timilty resigned from the seat earlier this year to become the Norfolk County treasurer.

Democrats hold overwhelming majorities in the Massachusetts House and Senate.