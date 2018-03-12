TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy will be unveiling his first budget since succeed Republican Chris Christie.

Murphy is set to address a joint session of the Democrat-led Legislature on Tuesday.

Murphy says he has not backed away from his pledge to raise taxes on millionaires despite Democratic reluctance.

He also says he will make a “major” statement on New Jersey Transit. His other key campaign promises were funding the public worker pension and increasing aid to schools.

Republican lawmakers their analysis shows a budget surplus could be as high as $1.5 billion.

Assembly Minority Leader Jon Bramnick and Senate Minority Leader Tom Kean Jr. say the money should be used to lower property taxes, which are among the highest in the country