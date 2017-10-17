WAYNE, N.J. (AP) — Democrat Phil Murphy and Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno will square off in their second and final debate before New Jersey voters head to the polls to pick Republican Gov. Chris Christie’s successor.

The two top party candidates are scheduled to meet Wednesday at William Paterson University in a debate that’s set to be broadcast on New York and Philadelphia CBS stations.

Murphy and Guadagno met last week in Newark, and their picks for lieutenant governor met on Monday in Montclair.

Murphy, a former Obama administration ambassador to Germany, leads Guadagno in polling and has $5 million to Guadagno’s $1 million in reserves.

Election Day is Nov. 7.

Christie cannot seek a third term because of term limits.

Five third-party and independent candidates also are running for governor.