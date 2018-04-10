MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Former New Hampshire state Sen. Molly Kelly, a Democrat, says she’s running for governor.

Kelly, of Harrisville, says in a video released at midnight Monday that she worked in the Senate on getting training and education for advanced manufacturing jobs, but that funding has been cut.

She also said she would veto any plan that takes money from public schools to pay for vouchers for private schools.

Kelly served five terms in the Senate, representing Keene. She’s the second Democrat to announce a run for governor. Former Portsmouth Mayor Steve Marchand has been running for more than a year. He ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination in 2016, taking second place.

Libertarian Jilletta Jarvis has also announced a run.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is seeking a second term.