COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Democrats trying to flip a U.S. House seat in South Carolina for the first time since 1986 are pouring most of their state efforts into a coastal district where the Republican incumbent lost to an enthusiastic backer of President Donald Trump.

Democrat Joe Cunningham has raised more money than his opponent, and even has a handful of endorsements from Republican mayors and other officials in South Carolina’s coastal 1st District.

The attorney and engineer is facing state Rep. Katie Arrington, who survived a serious car crash shortly after defeating U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford in the Republican primary.

Arrington beat Sanford by calling him a “Never Trumper.” Cunningham is now trying to use Arrington’s ardent support of Trump against her in a district that’s less conservative than the rest of the state.

