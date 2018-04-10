WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Democrat Lori Berman has won a special election to replace the Florida state senator who abruptly resigned following reports he had an extramarital affair with a lobbyist.

Uncertified election results showed Berman, a member of the Florida House, with 75 percent of the vote Tuesday night in the race for Senate District 31, which covers part of coastal Palm Beach County.

Berman was running against Tami Donnally, the vice chairman of the Palm Beach County Republican Party.

Democrats have a large edge in voter registration in the district.

Last November, Sen. Jeff Clemens gave up his post after published reports about his affair. At the time, Clemens was a leading legislator who was poised to become the Senate Democratic Leader.

Sen. Jack Latvala, a Republican from Clearwater, resigned in January after an investigation found credible evidence of sexual misconduct.