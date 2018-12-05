JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Democrat who lost a recount by one vote in a contested Alaska House race must decide by Wednesday whether to challenge the results.

Kathryn Dodge said in a statement late Tuesday that she and her team were reviewing decisions made by the Division of Elections. She said she disagrees with some of the decisions but wanted to “look at everything” before making a final decision.

Dodge and Republican Bart LeBon were tied heading into a recount Friday. During the recount, Dodge picked up another vote, while LeBon picked up two.

A win by LeBon win would give Republicans, who have been in the House minority the past two years, a 21-member majority and control of the 40-member chamber. Republicans control the state Senate and hold the governor’s office. Gov. Mike Dunleavy was sworn in Monday.

Republicans rushed to claim control of the House days after the election, when LeBon held a larger lead, only to see the margin go back and forth as more ballots were counted and the race deadlock, prompting the recount.

A coalition, composed largely of Democrats, took control of the House from Republicans after the 2016 elections.

Elections director Josie Bahnke said the vote picked up by Dodge was a ballot that was marked with a highlighter and not read by the machine. LeBon picked up a vote that was initially rejected after officials determined the voter was eligible to vote. He picked up another vote when officials determined the person who cast the ballot lived in the district.

Not tallied in the recount was a ballot that officials said was found on a voting precinct table in a secrecy sleeve on Election Day. Officials and later included in ballot materials sent to Juneau, where an election review was conducted.

Officials determined it to be a so-called spoiled ballot that should have been destroyed. A voter made a mistake on the spoiled ballot and a new ballot was requested and cast, Bahnke said.