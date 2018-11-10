HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Democrat Harley Rouda has declared victory over Republican U.S. Rep. Dana Rohrabacher in a closely fought congressional contest in Southern California.
However, votes continue to be counted in Orange County, California’s 48th District, and The Associated Press has not declared a winner in the race.
In a statement Saturday, the 56-year-old Rouda said his lead has increased over Rohrabacher since the election and he’s confident he defeated the Republican.
A Rohrabacher spokesman says thousands of ballots remain to be counted. The 71-year-old Rohrabacher is seeking a 16th term.
The seat is one of seven in California targeted by Democrats after those districts were carried by Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race.