JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former Democratic nominee for Mississippi governor is hosting a fundraising reception for Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker.

John Arthur Eaves Jr. tells the Clarion Ledger that Wicker has “put Mississippians first in his politics, ahead of party.”

The reception is Tuesday at Eaves’ home in the Jackson suburb of Madison, and Republican Sen. John Thune of South Dakota is scheduled to attend. Thune is the third-ranking member of the Senate Republican leadership.

Eaves is a trial lawyer who works internationally. He lost the 2007 governor’s race to Republican incumbent Haley Barbour.

Wicker faces one opponent in the June 5 Republican primary. Five candidates are competing for the Democratic nomination. A Reform Party candidate and a Libertarian will also be on the Nov. 6 general election ballot.

