DETROIT (AP) — Hundreds of members of Delta Sigma Theta paid tribute to their soror, Aretha Franklin at a packed ceremony that capped a day of mourning in Detroit.
The sorority’s traditional Omega Omega service Tuesday night lasted nearly an hour, saluting Franklin with song, scripture and words. Franklin was inducted into Delta Sigma Theta as an honorary member in 1992. She was remembered for her regal presence and love of her community — traits they say embody the organization’s virtues.
A sea of women wearing black, many with African violet corsages and pearl necklaces lead a procession into the rotunda of the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. More than 1,000 people attended the service.
Franklin died Aug. 16 and will be laid to rest on Friday.
