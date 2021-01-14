Delta Air Lines said Thursday that it will bar passengers on Washington-bound flights from checking firearms — the latest step air carriers are taking to ensure the safety of travelers ahead of next week’s presidential inauguration.

The ban will take effect Saturday and will continue through Jan. 23.

In a statement, the airline said it made the decision after weighing the violence at the U.S. Capitol last week alongside the airline’s “unwavering commitment to the safety of customers and our people. Nothing is more important than doing our part to keep people safe.”

Under Transportation Security Administration rules, passengers can bring unloaded firearms on flights but they must be inside checked baggage and secured in locked, hard-sided cases. Passengers must inform the airline that they are traveling with firearms during the check-in process. Ammunition also must be transported in checked baggage.

It is not clear whether other carriers will make similar policy changes in advance of the inauguration. United, American and Southwest did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Several airlines are taking steps to ensure the safety of passengers and crew after last week’s violence and ahead of Wednesday’s inauguration. Many have increased staffing at the Washington region’s three major airports, Reagan National, Dulles International and Baltimore-Washington International Marshall airports, and have said crew members will stay at hotels outside of the city.

On Wednesday, Federal Aviation Administration chief Steve Dickson signed an order targeted at passengers who “assault, threaten, intimidate, or interfere” with crew members while flying.”

Those who act out or refuse to follow airline policies could face jail time or fines of up to $35,000 under FAA rules.