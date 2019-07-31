ATLANTA — A Delta Air Lines pilot was arrested at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on suspicion of being intoxicated.

Gabriel Lyle Schroeder, 37, was queued up for security screening for crew members and left the line when he saw additional screening, according to an airport police report.

Schroeder was set to fly Delta Flight 1728 from Minneapolis to San Diego on Tuesday, but was removed from the plane, according to Minneapolis-St. Paul airport spokesman Patrick Hogan.

The pilot was arrested at Gate 3, found to have an “alcoholic container” on him and suspected of being impaired, according to the police report.

Delta issued a statement saying it is cooperating with the investigation. The airline said its alcohol policy “is among the strictest in the industry and we have no tolerance for violation.”

Schroeder was arrested Tuesday morning and released about three hours later pending final toxicology results and a formal complaint.

Under Minnesota state law, it is a crime for anyone to operate an aircraft when under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, with blood alcohol concentration of 0.04 or more, or within eight hours of consuming any alcohol or controlled substance.