DELTA JUNCTION, Alaska (AP) — A Delta Junction man died in a weekend snowmobile crash.
Alaska State Troopers say 29-year-old Donald Bunselmeier early Saturday afternoon lost control of his machine while driving at Summit.
The snowmobile landed on top of him.
Bunselmeier died at the scene.
The state medical examiner will conduct an autopsy.