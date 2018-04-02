NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a deliveryman was killed when a makeshift hoist fell on him while he was delivering food in Brooklyn.
It happened Monday afternoon in the basement of a supermarket in East Flatbush.
Police say the hoist’s platform somehow collapsed on top of the 62-year-old man, who was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
An official with the Department of Buildings told WABC-TV the illegally installed hoist was used to raise and lower goods from the first floor to the basement of the supermarket.
Officials are investigating.