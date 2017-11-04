NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — The New York State Parent Teacher Association is in Niagara Falls for its annual convention, with discussions planned about bias, diversity, school funding and cell phones.

Nearly 400 delegates, members and educators registered for the weekend gathering, representing nearly 300,000 PTA members in more than 1,400 New York schools.

Georgia Superior Court Judge Verda Colvin was tapped for the keynote address. She is the first black woman appointed to the Macon Judicial Circuit and is involved in youth and drug courts.

The agenda also includes talks by New York state’s teacher of the year, Amy Hysick from the North Syracuse Central School District, and state Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia.