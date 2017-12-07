RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — Vermont officials say they’ve pushed back a road paving project in Rutland, allowing the state more time to get a favorable bid on it.

Agency of Transportation official Robert Faley says a project to pave Route 4A and Route 133 has been delayed from 2018 to 2019. The Rutland Herald reports Faley says he currently has no estimate on the overall cost of the project.

Faley says he supports a proposal to eliminate a lane of traffic on Rout 4A to create a turning lane. Currently, the town of Rutland is against reducing the four lanes, while West Rutland is more supportive.

No final decision has been made by either town.