NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s first school-based wellness center for preteens and their families has opened.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports the Eisenberg Elementary School’s wellness center opened Thursday. It aims to prepare kids for a better life through proactive care and offers free services including treatment for acute medical conditions and behavioral and mental health services.

Colonial School District Superintendent Dusty Blakey says the center is a needed service in the community, which he says is a health, food and economic desert. About 440 of the school’s 487 students have signed up for the service. Services are provided by the Life Health Center in partnership with Nemours/A.I. duPont Hospital for Children. Blakey says the district is now considering allowing students from nearby schools attend the clinic.

