WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Delaware woman charged with transferring more than $6 million from the operating account of the financial services company where she worked into her own bank accounts over several years deserves to spend at least five years in prison.
But attorneys for 67-year-old Roberta Czap are asking for leniency and no more than two years in prison.
Czap, who faces a maximum 33 years in prison, was to appear for sentencing Monday after pleading guilty to wire fraud, money laundering and making a false statement on a tax return.
Czap’s husband, Matthew Czap, was sentenced in July to a year and a day in prison after pleading guilty to structuring financial transactions to avoid currency reporting requirements.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Burien, the town Trump cast a spell on, is waking up a very different place | Danny Westneat
- Cougars rise past Huskies to No. 15 in AP poll 2 weeks ahead of Apple Cup clash
- Driver killed in crash at South Carolina speedway
- Analysis: What went wrong in Washington's 30-22 loss at Stanford
Prosecutors say the fraud took place between 2011 and 2016.