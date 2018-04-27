MAGNOLIA, Del. (AP) — A Delaware woman has been arrested for making meth in the passenger seat of a moving car.

Thirty-year-old Sarah C. Bell is charged with unlawfully operating a clandestine lab. State Police Master Cpl. Michael Austin tells The New Journal of Wilmington that Bell was making “one pot of meth” while 25-year-old Ashley N. Lane drove.

An officer pulled Lane over for failing to signal on Sunday at about 2:20 a.m. Austin says the officer learned Lane and Bell had warrants out for their arrest and searched the car. The officer found materials used to manufacture meth. The one pot meth lab was confiscated without incident.

Lane was arrested on charges including possession of marijuana and released on bail. The Department of Natural Resources also worked the case.

