SEAFORD, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police have arrested a Bridgeville woman for a fifth driving under the influence offense after she allegedly flipped over her pickup truck.

Police said they were sent to a single-vehicle rollover crash Monday and determined that a pickup truck driver had lost control after attempting to navigate a turn.

A search of the area led to the driver. Police identified her as 36-year-old Zabrina Wilson.

Police said they detected an odor of alcohol while speaking with Wilson. A computer check revealed she had four previous DUI convictions.

She was charged with 5th Offense DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to provide information at a collision scene and possession of marijuana.

Wilson was arraigned and committed to the Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $6,500 secured bond.