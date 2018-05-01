SEAFORD, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police have arrested a Bridgeville woman for a fifth driving under the influence offense after she allegedly flipped over her pickup truck.
Police said they were sent to a single-vehicle rollover crash Monday and determined that a pickup truck driver had lost control after attempting to navigate a turn.
A search of the area led to the driver. Police identified her as 36-year-old Zabrina Wilson.
Police said they detected an odor of alcohol while speaking with Wilson. A computer check revealed she had four previous DUI convictions.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Unprecedented U.S.-British project launches to study the world's most dangerous glacier
- Parkland students see hypocrisy in NRA’s ban on guns at Pence speech
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
She was charged with 5th Offense DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to provide information at a collision scene and possession of marijuana.
Wilson was arraigned and committed to the Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $6,500 secured bond.