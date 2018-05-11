DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s Division of Motor Vehicles will debut a new design for driver’s licenses and identification cards next month.

News outlets report Delaware residents can opt to upgrade their cards beginning June 4. Secretary of Transportation Jennifer Cohan said in a release that the new card design contains state-of-the art features meant to combat fraudulent attempts at replication or alteration, as well as features “near and dear to the hearts of Delawareans.”

Gov. John Carney said in a release that keeping residents’ personal data secure is a top priority.

Features of the new design include an image of Legislative Hall, a new look for the federally compliant gold star and a blue hen.

The current card design will remain valid until expiration. Both card designs will be in circulation until 2026.