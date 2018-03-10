CLAYMONT, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a Pennsylvania man died in a traffic collision shortly after fleeing the scene of another crash.

Police said in a statement Saturday that a Mercedes SUV being driven by a 49-year-old man struck a Honda sedan Friday evening near Claymont.

They say the driver of the Mercedes exited his vehicle, appeared agitated and mumbled incoherently. He then got back in the vehicle and fled.

The statement says the Mercedes then collided with a truck. The driver of the Mercedes, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three people in the truck were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Honda and his passenger refused medical treatment at the scene.

Police say speed appears to be a factor in the crash, though it wasn’t immediately clear if impairment was as well.