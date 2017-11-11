NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Delaware state police have arrested a Wilmington man in a string of burglaries at businesses throughout New Castle County.
Police said Saturday they have arrested 44-year-old Eric Jackson.
The burglaries occurred between Sept. 13 and Nov. 8. Police said that in each of the incidents, Jackson broke a window to get in, then targeted large quantities of cigarettes and lottery tickets.
Jackson was arrested Wednesday after the most recent robbery at a gas station in Bear. He was charged with seven counts of third-degree burglary, two counts of theft under $1,500, and three counts of theft over $1,500.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Burien, the town Trump cast a spell on, is waking up a very different place | Danny Westneat
- Seahawks’ Super Bowl dreams were ruptured along with Richard Sherman’s Achilles WATCH
- Should NFL end Thursday Night Football? What the national media are saying about Seahawks' costly win in Arizona
- China’s real-estate agents explain why they love Seattle and if they think foreign homebuying will keep surging
He is being held at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $59,000 secured bond.