NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Delaware state police have arrested a Wilmington man in a string of burglaries at businesses throughout New Castle County.

Police said Saturday they have arrested 44-year-old Eric Jackson.

The burglaries occurred between Sept. 13 and Nov. 8. Police said that in each of the incidents, Jackson broke a window to get in, then targeted large quantities of cigarettes and lottery tickets.

Jackson was arrested Wednesday after the most recent robbery at a gas station in Bear. He was charged with seven counts of third-degree burglary, two counts of theft under $1,500, and three counts of theft over $1,500.

He is being held at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $59,000 secured bond.