WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Health officials have confirmed Delaware’s first flu-related death of this year’s flu season.

Delaware’s Division of Public Health announced Wednesday that a 47-year-old resident of a long-term care facility died last week at a hospital. He had influenza and a number of underlying health conditions.

The identity of the New Castle County man was not released.

Dr. Karyl Rattay is director of the public health division. She says the man’s death is “a reminder of how serious the flu can be, especially among vulnerable populations.”

Those greatest at risk from the flu are young children, pregnant women, people 65 years or older and those with chronic health problems.

Officials are urging anyone over six months old to get the flu vaccine if they have not yet been vaccinated.