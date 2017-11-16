WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s governor is refusing to release the state’s entire pitch for Amazon’s second headquarters.

The News Journal in Wilmington reported Thursday that it obtained a heavily redacted version of the 103-page document through the Freedom of Information Act.

It showed that New Castle County promised Amazon it would not collect an extra dime in property taxes. The county also said it would be willing to expand New Castle Airport. Some runways would be reserved exclusively for Amazon’s use.

The administration of Gov. John Carney has refused to release the full document. Officials cited a nondisclosure agreement that it signed with Amazon weeks before submitting the state’s proposal.

Among the blacked-out paragraphs is the dollar value that Amazon was told it would get through the New Economy Jobs Refundable Tax Credit.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com