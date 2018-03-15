DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware psychiatrist who is barred from treating minors is still seeing patients, despite a state Department of Justice complaint saying he gave weapons to a patient and ingested the patient’s stimulants.

The News Journal cites state records showing that Delaware’s medical board twice disregarded the attorney general’s office’s recommendation to temporarily suspend Gregory Villabona’s license. He’s been on probation off and on since 2003 for sexual offenses with two minors, consensual sex with a former patient and probation violations.

In September, the attorney general’s office filed a complaint saying Villabona continued to prescribe Oxycodone to a patient whom he knew was receiving narcotics from multiple prescribers. It also includes other accusations.

Villabona’s attorney, Andrew Beauregard said the Department of Justice embellished its investigation in unspecified ways.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com