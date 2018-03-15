BEAR, Del. (AP) — Authorities say a school bus struck three people in Delaware.

Delaware State Police spokesman Master Cpl. Michael Austin told The News Journal a 36-year-old woman, 9-year-old girl and 6-year-old boy crossed the street against the right of way Thursday morning, walking into the path of a Christina School District bus.

Austin says the woman was airlifted with serious injuries, while the two children were hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening. Their exact conditions are unknown.

The relationship between the victims has not been reported.

Austin says the 55-year-old bus driver braked when the three walked into the vehicle’s path, but couldn’t avoid hitting them. Neither the driver nor the bus aide aboard was injured. No students were on the bus.

An investigation is ongoing. The district declined to comment.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com