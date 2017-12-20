WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — New Castle County Police say an officer was hurt during a struggle with a man during an investigation into thefts from cars.

The department said in a news release that officers stopped a man in Wilmington Tuesday. Police say the man resisted officers as they tried to take him into custody.

Investigators say an officer stunned the man with an electronic device, but it had minimal effect.

An officer who suffered a hand injury was treated and released at a hospital.

Twenty-nine-year-old Stephen Ross was arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer and other offenses.