WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — New Castle County Police say an officer was hurt during a struggle with a man during an investigation into thefts from cars.
The department said in a news release that officers stopped a man in Wilmington Tuesday. Police say the man resisted officers as they tried to take him into custody.
Investigators say an officer stunned the man with an electronic device, but it had minimal effect.
An officer who suffered a hand injury was treated and released at a hospital.
Most Read Stories
- Amtrak train that derailed onto I-5 was reportedly going 80 in a 30-mph zone, officials say WATCH
- Amtrak train was traveling 50 mph over limit when it derailed at curve before I-5 crossing WATCH
- Several dead after Amtrak train traveling at 80 mph derails from bridge onto I-5 WATCH
- Close friends who loved trains among those killed in Amtrak train derailment in Washington state
- Here's what we know — and don't know — about Amtrak train derailment near Olympia WATCH
Twenty-nine-year-old Stephen Ross was arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer and other offenses.