MIDDLETOWN, Del. (AP) — A Delaware police department slapped 15 people with citations this week — a write-up carrying not a fine, but a reward of a free turkey.
The News Journal of Wilmington reports the Middletown Police Department partnered with RCCG Amazing Grace Church this year to recognize acts of kindness and improve perceptions of law enforcement.
Organizer Frank Richardson and church pastors thought the initiative would be a good way to reach out to the community. To that end, officers handed out “Caught You Being Good” citations to individuals doing something positive. The recipients could redeem the citations for a turkey from the chapel or pay it forward.
The new program is an addition to the church’s existent community outreach, which annually gives out more than 300 turkeys around Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com