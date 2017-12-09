MILLSBORO, Del. (AP) — Delaware State police have arrested a man who allegedly led them on a chase after committing an armed carjacking.

Police said the incident Friday began when a woman parked her Honda CR-V at the Dollar General in Millsboro and entered the store. The woman’s children, ages 1 and 2, remained in the vehicle with the woman’s 14-year-old sister.

According to police, a man they identified as Scott Roschel opened the driver’s side door, showed a knife to the 14-year-old and ordered her to get out. Police said Roschel allowed the girl to remove the two infants before he fled in the vehicle.

Roschel struck a utility pole after he led police on a chase.

He will be arraigned on carjacking and other charges once he is released from the hospital.