MILLSBORO, Del. (AP) — Delaware State police have arrested a man who allegedly led them on a chase after committing an armed carjacking.
Police said the incident Friday began when a woman parked her Honda CR-V at the Dollar General in Millsboro and entered the store. The woman’s children, ages 1 and 2, remained in the vehicle with the woman’s 14-year-old sister.
According to police, a man they identified as Scott Roschel opened the driver’s side door, showed a knife to the 14-year-old and ordered her to get out. Police said Roschel allowed the girl to remove the two infants before he fled in the vehicle.
Roschel struck a utility pole after he led police on a chase.
Most Read Stories
- Judge orders Whole Foods to reopen shuttered Bellevue Square 365 store
- ‘I just wanted off the plane’: Sexual assaults often unreported by airlines, so Seattle woman starts campaign
- Frederick Darren Berg, mastermind of Washington state's biggest Ponzi scheme, escapes from California prison
- Amazon wants a key to your house. I did it. I regretted it.
- The Mariners' quest falls short: Shohei Ohtani signs with the Angels
He will be arraigned on carjacking and other charges once he is released from the hospital.