WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police are looking for three men who robbed a pizza restaurant at gunpoint.

The agency said in a press release that the robbed was reported late Saturday at a Pizza Hut in Wilmington. Troopers say three men, one brandishing a handgun, entered the store and confronted a clerk at the counter.

Police say the man with the gun forced the clerk to give him money from the safe and cash registers. After getting the cash, the men forced the clerk into a walk-in freezer, then fled.

The clerk, who was not locked into the freezer, called 911.