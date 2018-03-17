LEWES, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man is pulling out his kayak instead of candles to celebrate his 81st birthday.

Len Leshem is planning a 10-mile kayak trip along the Broadkill River to raise money for Special Olympics Delaware.

The News Journal reports that Leshem, a Special Olympics coach and member of the organization’s Hall of Fame, has already raised nearly $10,000 in donations. The money will support 20 local athletes competing in this summer’s 2018 Special Olympics USA games in Seattle.

Ann Grunert, the executive director of Special Olympics Delaware, said Leshem has supported the organization for years, using his personal fitness activities as a way to raise money.

In the past, he’s participated in triathlons. Last year, he spent eight hours on a stationary bike to raise money for Special Olympics athletes.