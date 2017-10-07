MILFORD, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a two-month investigation has resulted in the arrests of two Milford men on drug, child endangerment and other charges.

Police said in a statement Saturday that officers from several departments executed search warrants this week. During the operation, state police encountered 46-year-old Carl Watson and 26-year-old Dion Russ, who were taken into custody without incident.

The statement says authorities also recovered crack cocaine from a home where three children were present.

Watson was arraigned and committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in lieu of $65,600 bond.

Russ was also arraigned and booked in lieu of $42,400 bond. It wasn’t immediately clear if either had obtained an attorney.

The operation also resulted in the arrest of two other Milford residents who were found to be local fugitives.