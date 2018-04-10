WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Records show a Delaware mayor spent nearly $70,000 more than what was budgeted for office furniture.

The News Journal reports Wilmington Councilman Vash Turner on Monday challenged Mayor Mike Purzycki’s staff to explain the $79,352 spent on office equipment and furniture last year, more than the $10,000 budgeted.

Deputy Chief of Staff John Rago said the office got 42 pieces of furniture under a contract with Corporate Interiors, selecting from a price list “pre-negotiated with the state.” He said the decade-old furniture could have given visitors a bad impression.

Purzycki’s staff said the mayor himself paid for new furniture in his personal office.

Chief of Staff Tanya Washington said Purzycki moved money from the office’s contingency fund to cover the cost. The newspaper’s request for an itemized list of purchased furniture wasn’t immediately answered.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com