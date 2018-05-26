WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man who pleaded guilty to raping a girl over a period of five years has been sentenced to life in prison.
The News Journal reports that New Castle County police said Richard “Ricky” White of Greenville began raping the girl when she was 12. Police said he raped the girl at least 250 times since 2012. Police said the 41-year-old White also took photos and videos and threatened to publish them.
In a probable cause affidavit, police said they saw messages in which the victim told White she was afraid of him and asked him to stop contacting her. Eventually, the girl told someone and that person contacted police.
___
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A wolflike creature was stalking livestock in Montana. Authorities have no idea what it is.
- Man arrested after driver rams into 3 on Oregon sidewalk VIEW
- Sheriff: High school athletes tried to rape teen with mop
- USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor closed indefinitely
- Inside a semitruck in Nebraska, troopers found enough fentanyl to kill 26 million people
Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com