NEWARK, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man who pleaded guilty to possessing and dealing child pornography faces a minimum of eight years in prison.

News outlets report the Delaware Department of Justice announced Thursday that 36-year-old Daniel Wall took a plea deal last week. Court documents say Wall’s computer had at least 25 images of child porn.

According to the affidavit, Wall told detectives he’d been viewing such pornography for years and knew it was wrong.

His charges included four counts of dealing child pornography and one count of first-degree unlawful sexual contact.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced in July.