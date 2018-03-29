NEWARK, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man who pleaded guilty to possessing and dealing child pornography faces a minimum of eight years in prison.
News outlets report the Delaware Department of Justice announced Thursday that 36-year-old Daniel Wall took a plea deal last week. Court documents say Wall’s computer had at least 25 images of child porn.
According to the affidavit, Wall told detectives he’d been viewing such pornography for years and knew it was wrong.
His charges included four counts of dealing child pornography and one count of first-degree unlawful sexual contact.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A Chinese spacecraft is falling out of the sky, but it's not supposed to happen like this
- Here's how to download all your data from Facebook: It might be a wake-up call | Analysis
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Woman dies while climbing bluff in Wisconsin state park
He’s scheduled to be sentenced in July.