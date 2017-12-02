DOVER, Del. (AP) — A 34-year-old Delaware man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a young child.

The Delaware Department of Justice announced Gemiyale Adkins’ sentence Friday.

Adkins’ prison term will be followed by six months of either home confinement or work release, then 10 years of probation. He must also register as a sex offender.

Adkins, of New Castle, pleaded guilty in September to one count each of second-degree and fourth-degree rape.

WDEL-FM reports Adkins was a mixed martial arts fighter who went by the nickname “Baby Hercules.”