SMYRNA, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man who pleaded guilty to killing his wife with a hammer has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

News outlets cite a Friday release from the Delaware Department of Justice announcing the sentence for 35-year-old Cortez Hamilton, who pleaded guilty in January to second-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Keisha Hamilton.

As part of his plea deal, he had to reveal the location of the body of his wife, who went missing in January 2015. Authorities found skeletal remains 5 miles from the Hamiltons’ home near Smyrna.

Cortez Hamilton had fled with the two couple’s young children to Indiana after his wife went missing, but was arrested a few weeks later after a nationwide Amber Alert. He was indicted in April 2015.