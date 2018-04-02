WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Authorities have charged a Delaware man with first-degree murder after a stabbing incident that left another man dead and an 18-month-old girl in critical condition.
Police say two women also were treated for cuts after the incident, which resulted in the arrest of 32-year-old Chaon Calhoun.
Authorities say a woman walked into Wilmington Hospital on Sunday evening carrying her toddler, who had multiple stab wounds to her head.
Police went to the woman’s home, where they found a man with fatal stab wounds to his head and neck. Another woman was cut on her head.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- SUV carrying family might have been intentionally driven off California cliff, reports say
- A child abductee's journey back
- Unlikely foes block homeless camp in Southern California
- 'No more DACA deal,' Trump says as he threatens to 'stop' NAFTA if Mexico doesn't better secure border
- The Kushner family saw the White House as an opportunity, but it’s mainly meant trouble
Calhoun, who was found with superficial wounds to his hands and wrist, was charged with murder and other crimes.
It was not immediately clear whether Calhoun, who is being held without bail, has a lawyer.