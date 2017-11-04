GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a man faces vehicular homicide and other charges after a fatal three-vehicle crash.

State police spokesman Sgt. Richard Bratz said in a news release Saturday that 48-year-old John H. Scott Jr. of Georgetown, who wasn’t properly restrained, died from injuries sustained in the collision.

The crash happened Friday evening west of Georgetown. Police say 50-year-old Jesser Figueroa approached an intersection at the same time as two pickup trucks and failed to stop at a stop sign, setting off the collision.

After the impact, police say Figueroa fled on foot. He was found in a ditch and is charged with second-degree vehicular homicide, driving under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene and other related charges.

He was being held in lieu of bond. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.

The driver of the third vehicle suffered minor injuries.