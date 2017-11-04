GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a man faces vehicular homicide and other charges after a fatal three-vehicle crash.
State police spokesman Sgt. Richard Bratz said in a news release Saturday that 48-year-old John H. Scott Jr. of Georgetown, who wasn’t properly restrained, died from injuries sustained in the collision.
The crash happened Friday evening west of Georgetown. Police say 50-year-old Jesser Figueroa approached an intersection at the same time as two pickup trucks and failed to stop at a stop sign, setting off the collision.
After the impact, police say Figueroa fled on foot. He was found in a ditch and is charged with second-degree vehicular homicide, driving under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene and other related charges.
Most Read Stories
- Temps drop 10 degrees in an hour ahead of Friday morning's Seattle-area snow VIEW
- Amazon chief Jeff Bezos cashes in $1 billion in stock
- Seattle home prices are so high partly because barely anyone is selling, despite chance for big profits
- Funko stock plunges in 'worst first-day return for an IPO in 17 years'
- 7 Seattle-area restaurant and bar closures, plus 2 spots with time left to say goodbye
He was being held in lieu of bond. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.
The driver of the third vehicle suffered minor injuries.