DOVER, Del. (AP) — Members of the legislature’s budget-writing committee are getting ready this week to begin reviewing Democratic Gov. John Carney proposed $4.25 billion spending plan for next year.

The Joint Finance Committee is set to convene Tuesday to begin its consideration of Carney’s proposed operating budget for fiscal 2019, which starts July 1.

The committee will begin its work with an overview of statewide revenues before examining individual agency requests, including those from the Office of Management and Budget and the Department of Human Resources.

In addition to the operating budget, Carney has proposed a $677.5 million capital budget for construction projects and roughly $42 million in grant funding for nonprofit organizations, community groups and volunteer fire companies, a powerful political constituency in Delaware.