DOVER, Del. (AP) — State lawmakers have introduced legislation prohibiting anyone under 18 from getting married.
Under current law, a person under 18 in Delaware can marry with the consent of a parent or guardian, and with the consent of a Family Court judge.
The bill introduced Tuesday would ban marriage for anyone under 18, with no exceptions.
Rep. Kim Williams, a Newport-area Democrat and chief sponsor of the measure, says she thinks children under 18 are not mature enough to enter a binding contract such as marriage, even with parental consent.
