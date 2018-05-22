DOVER, Del. (AP) — Members of the legislature’s budget-writing committee have approved spending $23 million to give state employees $500 bonuses next year, on top of pay raises proposed by Democratic Gov. John Carney.
Tuesday’s vote came as committee members began drafting a budget for the fiscal year starting July 1.
Carney has proposed spending another $26 million on 2 percent pay raises for school teachers and $1,000 pay increases for other state employees. That does not include $13 million for contractually obligated pay raises for certain employees.
Carney in January proposed an operating budget 3.5 percent higher than this year’s budget.
Since then, revenue estimates have increased by $180 million, leaving lawmakers more money to dole out, but budget writers agreed Tuesday to set aside $46 million and not spend it next year.