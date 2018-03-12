DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware lawmakers are eyeing a proposal to increase the state’s minimum wage.

A bill to be voted on by the state Senate on Tuesday would increase the current minimum wage of $8.25 an hour to $8.75 an hour on Oct. 1.

The wage would then increase another 50 cents next year to $9.25 an hour effective Oct. 1, 2019.

Supporters say the higher wage will stimulate the economy and help low-income families.

Opponents counter that it will lead to higher prices that will negatively affect low-wage earners and result in fewer hires.