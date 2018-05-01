DOVER, Del. (AP) — State lawmakers are taking another look at raising the state’s minimum wage after a bill hiking the wage by a dollar over two years was narrowly defeated in the Senate back in March.

The failed legislation would have increased the current minimum wage of $8.25 an hour to $8.75 an hour on Oct. 1, and by another 50 cents next year to $9.25 an hour effective Oct. 1, 2019.

A new bill to be considered by a Senate committee Wednesday keeps those proposals but also extends the proposed wage increases. The legislation calls for a minimum wage of no less than $9.75 per hour effective Oct 1. 2020, and no less than $10.25 per hour effective Oct. 1, 2021.