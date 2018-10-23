MIDDLETOWN, Del. (AP) — A Delaware state house candidate has acknowledged removing her opponent’s campaign literature from the front door of a home.
News outlets report Monique Johns asked voters to forgive her in a statement issued Monday by the Delaware Democratic Party.
Her statement came a day after a resident posted recordings from his home security system on Facebook. The first video showed Republican incumbent Kevin Hensley leaving the pamphlet, while the second shows a woman removing Hensley’s pamphlet and replacing it with another.
Johns identified herself as the woman in the video. She says her own signs have been stolen, too.
The 49-year-old secretary at the Department of Labor won a three-way primary to challenge Hensley last month. Hensley, who’s seeking a third term, defeated Johns in 2016.